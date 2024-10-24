Audit of use of US military aid did not reveal significant violations, but there is gap in regulatory framework - Ministry of Defense

Auditors of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense investigated the process of accounting and use of American spare parts that are ordered and supplied to the Armed Forces as international military assistance (MIA).

"The investigation of the process did not identify any significant deviations. Instead, we identified a gap in the regulatory framework that complicates the circulation of spare parts from damaged military equipment that was provided to Ukraine by the American side as international military aid," said Colonel Oleksandr Tytkovskyi, director of the Department of Internal Audit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to him, now, based on the decision of the Ministry of Defense, a bilateral official regulation is being developed jointly, which will increase the efficiency of the use of relevant parts and units.

Memorandum on control of aid to Ukraine

In addition, according to him, the possibility of introducing a unified software product that integrates the records of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of security services into a single system and updates current information taking into account the constant updating of data of the Security Assistance Group - Ukraine is being considered.

"This time, the Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defense conducted a study taking into account the auditing standards accepted by the US Government. We will develop the work that will allow us to strengthen bilateral relations between our states and establish the status of equal partners in the matter of accounting for international military aid," Tytkovsky emphasized.

The Ministry of Defense noted that a Memorandum between the Ministry of Defense and the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense on Ukrainian-American cooperation in the field of internal audit activities is already being prepared.

The document should strengthen control over security assistance to Ukraine and prevent speculation about the integrity of its use by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense added.

