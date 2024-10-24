Ukraine’s accession to EU and invitation to NATO will send clear signal to Russia that it cannot intimidate other countries, - Speaker of Seimas of Lithuania Čmilytė-Nielsen

Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Victoria Čmilite-Nielsen said that Ukraine's accession to the European Union and an invitation to join NATO would send a clear signal to Russia that it cannot intimidate other countries.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Chmilite-Nielsen said this at the third parliamentary summit of the International Crimean Platform on Thursday in Riga.

"It is necessary for Ukraine to join the EU, and it is necessary for it to be invited to join NATO. This will give Russia a clear signal that it cannot intimidate other countries," the speaker said.

Ms. Čmilite-Nielsen also emphasized the need to continue to put pressure on Russia with sanctions. At the same time, she noted that the war is playing into Russia's hands, it is sustaining its costs, and the sanctions imposed are not having a powerful effect on the Russian economy.

Read more: Media information that 7 NATO countries are against Ukraine’s invitation to Alliance is untrue - Zelenskyy’s spokesman Nykyforov

According to the speaker, Ukraine needs to be supported in everything it needs.

"Ukrainians... are holding back the flood of Russian violence... And if they fail to hold it back, this flood will cover other countries. And we must support Ukrainians in everything they need," she emphasized.

Read more: In West, fatigue from war in Ukraine has reached its peak, "Victory Plan" is attempt to dampen this sentiment, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis