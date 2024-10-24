First draft of Ukraine’s internal action plan is expected in coming weeks - media

Government officials, the military, and representatives of the Presidential Office will work on an analog of the Victory Plan, which is designed as an internal action plan for Ukraine and should help the country survive the war.

According to Censor.NET, a source on Bankova Street told NV.

According to the source, representatives of civil society will also be involved in the creation of this plan.

NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko will oversee the preparation of the document.

The publication's sources in the OP said that the first draft of the plan, which is essentially analogous to Zelensky's earlier "Victory Plan" and will address internal decisions, is expected in the coming weeks, and the complete sample should be ready by the end of this year.

The plan will be aimed at strengthening Ukraine internally, identifying the main areas of work that need to be implemented at this time, and ensuring maximum unity within the state," said the Office representative.

According to him, it is a comprehensive document that will cover various areas: defense, economy, politics, countering Russian propaganda, etc.

Ukraine's victory plan

On October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The main points of the "Victory Plan" are Ukraine's invitation to join NATO and strengthening of defense.

According to Zelenskyy, the Victory Plan consists of five points and three secret annexes. The secret annexes are to the defense, economic, and deterrence points. The secret annexes are available to partners who have the appropriate assistance potential.

Earlier, BBC sources reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another plan that will address domestic decisions and will not be an alternative to the Victory Plan.