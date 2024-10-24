Recruitment in Reserve+ collected more than 2.5 thousand applications in almost week, - Ministry of Defense

Almost a week after the launch of the Reserve+ recruitment service, those wishing to join the Defense Forces have already left more than 2,500 applications, which proves that the service is working and helping Ukrainians find a place in the army.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

The Ministry explained how a military unit looking for a person to fill a position can post a vacancy through Lobby X, which will then appear in Reserve+.

How to post a vacancy

Yes, you need to:

follow the link and leave an application: https://info.thelobbyx.com/army/;

wait until a Lobby X manager contacts you to confirm your identity;

create a job description using the template sent by the manager. If he or she gives you recommendations, follow them.

It is noted that Lobby X will post a vacancy, and it will subsequently be displayed in Reserve+. Candidates will receive feedback twice a day. The main task is to communicate properly and find the right person.

In her turn, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko noted that Reserve+ is an ecosystem of services for people liable for military service, where they can solve their issues and find a brigade to join directly. And immediately to a position where they can effectively apply their knowledge and skills.