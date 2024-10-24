Shrapnel wounds and traumatic leg amputation: man blown up by anti-personnel mine in Kherson region

A man has been blown up on an anti-personnel mine in Beryslav district, Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, as a result of the detonation, a man born in 1975 sustained mine-blast trauma, shrapnel wounds and traumatic amputation of his leg. The victim was taken to the hospital, where doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance.

"We urge the residents of the region to strictly follow the rules of mine safety! Do not visit places that have not yet been checked by sappers. Do not touch any suspicious findings and immediately call "101" or "102"," the RMA urged.

Earlier it was reported that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the de-occupied territories of Ukraine, more than 1000 civilians have been injured by explosive devices.