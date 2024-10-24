UN Secretary-General Guterres calls for just peace in Ukraine at BRICS summit

During the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a "just peace" in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"We need peace in Ukraine. A just peace in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions. We must uphold the values of the UN Charter, the rule of law and the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all states everywhere," the UN Secretary-General said, addressing the BRICS summit.

Guterres also called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as peace in Sudan.

At the same time, he said that the peace mechanism should be "strengthened and updated," including reforms aimed at making the UN Security Council reflect the modern world.

As a reminder, 36 world leaders have arrived in Kazan, the capital of the Russian region of Tatarstan, for the annual BRICS summit, which started on October 22 and runs until October 24. Among the participants are the leaders of China and India, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi.

On October 22, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also arrived in Kazan, having failed to attend the Peace Summit organized by Ukraine and Switzerland in June.

