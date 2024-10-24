Ukraine is doing great job, but more needs to be done, - Head of IMF Georgieva

Despite the ongoing war and intensified Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy sector, Kyiv has demonstrated good economic management. However, there is a need to do more, particularly in terms of domestic revenue mobilization.

This was stated on Thursday in Washington by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The people of Ukraine have demonstrated incredible courage, and the Ukrainian authorities have done an excellent job of effectively managing the country's economy during the war. The results achieved by Ukraine are remarkable," the head of the Fund said.

She noted that Ukraine has reached the fifth review under the EFF program. According to her, the authorities have fulfilled all the agreed structural benchmarks, which include "very important actions to strengthen governance and fight corruption."

Georgieva emphasized that war has always been a fertile ground for corruption. "That is why more needs to be done in this area, and Ukraine is doing it," she emphasized.

The IMF chief reminded that Ukraine is implementing the EFF program in extremely difficult conditions. In particular, she said, in recent months Russia has intensified its shelling of Ukraine, and specifically of electricity facilities.

"Just imagine what this means for families and businesses - they are facing a winter with limited access to electricity. And yet, the country is showing determination," Georgieva continued.

At the same time, she emphasized that despite the additional difficulties, the Ukrainian authorities are aware of the need to mobilize domestic revenues.

"Why is this important? Because we have a program that is strongly supported by the international community, because we are talking about about $150 billion over the four years of our program, and the Ukrainian authorities realize that this should be supported by Ukraine's desire to increase revenues," the IMF chief said.

She confirmed that the IMF is discussing with the Ukrainian leadership how to implement a strategy for mobilizing domestic revenues. And this, she said, also includes consideration of how the tax system works and taxes are collected.

"We support what Ukraine is doing, namely the use of technology to make taxes transparent, so that you can see who pays what. And then you can see what the money is spent on to be accountable to taxpayers," explained Georgieva.

In this regard, she also noted that this is happening against the backdrop of growing financial support from friends of Ukraine, amid the country's growing needs in the face of war. And the Ukrainian side, for its part, reaffirms its commitment to do its part under the EFF program, which includes reforms and domestic revenue mobilization.