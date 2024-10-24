Ambassador Lukasiewicz: Poland is ready to provide Ukraine with additional electricity in winter

Warsaw is ready to provide Kyiv with additional volumes of electricity during the difficult winter period, in particular from its own coal-fired power plants.

This was emphasized in an interview with Ukrinform by Poland's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz, Censor.NET reports.

"The EU takes the risks of a harsh winter very seriously. But the question is what Poland can do more in this context. For example, we are asking our Ukrainian colleagues in the Ministry of Energy to facilitate the export of energy, electricity, from our power plants, especially coal-fired ones. We urge our Ukrainian partners in the Ministry to weaken the so-called auction system for energy supplies. We hope that they will finalize the relevant negotiations as soon as possible," Lukasiewicz emphasized.

He added that the issue of energy security in Ukraine will be "one of the goals and ambitions" of the Polish presidency in the first half of next year.

"We are still completing the transformation of the Ukrainian power grid, which in the future will be fully synchronized with the European one," the Polish diplomat emphasized.