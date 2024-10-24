Russia is last colonial power in Europe, its actions must be stopped, - Latvian Foreign Minister Braže

Russia is the last colonial power in Europe, which poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire security situation in the world, so its aggressive actions must be put to an end.

This was stated by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže in a speech at the opening of the Third Parliamentary Summit of the Crimean Platform, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Here in Riga, we know the importance of never recognizing the occupation by an aggressor state, a brutal colonial empire. Despite the fact that the prospects of liberation may sometimes seem illusory, and regardless of how long the occupation may last, I want to assure you that Latvia will never recognize the occupation of Crimea, Sevastopol, other cities and regions of Ukraine," Braže said.

She noted that the war, which began back in 2014 when Russia grossly violated Ukraine's territorial integrity, has caused enormous suffering to the Ukrainian people, which continues to this day.

"Russia is the last colonial power in Europe that seeks to destroy lives, freedoms, human rights, and the UN Charter. Russia is attacking everything that all of us here are defending. Russia is a threat not only to Ukraine, but to the entire security situation in the world. We must put an end to these Russian actions," the Latvian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Braže noted that the key goal of the Crimean Platform is to de-occupy Crimea and emphasize that it is an integral part of Ukraine.

"Our goals are unwavering. Our support for Ukraine's victory is also an expression of support for global principles and global peace," she emphasized.