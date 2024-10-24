Norway allocates $105 million to restore Ukrainian energy sector

Norway's NOK 1.1 billion (USD 105 million) will be used through UNDP to restore energy generating capacity in Ukraine, including direct support to regions to install solar panels in schools and hospitals.

"The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Norwegian government are further deepening cooperation to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure and create backup capacity for critical systems in the country," the statement said.

This enhanced partnership will include the installation of solar panels to provide backup power to schools and hospitals, and a recent agreement will provide an additional 80 MW of power to the national grid this winter.

UNDP's Energy Recovery Program will provide heat and water to more than 1 million people, as well as industrial consumers.

"The restoration of critical energy infrastructure is essential as people living in multi-storey buildings in large cities have no alternative means of heating and water supply. UNDP's renewable energy program <...> is a testament to our commitment to promoting green recovery and energy security for all Ukrainians," commented UNDP Resident Representative Jaco Silje.