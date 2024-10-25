ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10628 visitors online
News
3 070 18

In Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, 2 employees receive disability pension. DOCUMENT

Херсонської обласної прокуратури

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that 1 prosecutor and 1 civil servant receive a disability pension.

This is stated in the response of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office to Censor.NET 's request regarding the number of employees of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office receiving a disability pension.

"We would like to inform you that as of 24.10.2024, 2 employees of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office receive a disability pension: 1 prosecutor and 1 civil servant," the letter says.

Пенсія по інвалідності в прокурорів Херсонської обласної прокуратури

The prosecutor's office also noted that the disability of group II was not established for prosecutors based on court decisions in connection with workplace accidents.

Read more: Director of Health Department Zavrotskyi dismissed in Khmelnytskyi region due to abuses of MSEC

As a reminder, on October 16, Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, published information that 49 prosecutors of Khmelnytskyi region, headed by regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability benefits while "covering up" the corruption scheme of Krupa, a servant of the people, in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Author: 

prosecutor (157) invalidity (50) Khmelnytska region (142)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 