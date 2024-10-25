In Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, 2 employees receive disability pension. DOCUMENT

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that 1 prosecutor and 1 civil servant receive a disability pension.

This is stated in the response of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office to Censor.NET 's request regarding the number of employees of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office receiving a disability pension.

"We would like to inform you that as of 24.10.2024, 2 employees of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office receive a disability pension: 1 prosecutor and 1 civil servant," the letter says.

The prosecutor's office also noted that the disability of group II was not established for prosecutors based on court decisions in connection with workplace accidents.

As a reminder, on October 16, Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, published information that 49 prosecutors of Khmelnytskyi region, headed by regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability benefits while "covering up" the corruption scheme of Krupa, a servant of the people, in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.