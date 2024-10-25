Ministry of Defense has proposed that Sweden and Finland support Ukrainian defense industry following example of "Danish model"

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has offered Sweden and Finland to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry following the example of the Danish model - through direct financing of manufacturers.

This was reported by the press service of the defense ministry, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration Serhii Boiev held working talks with the heads of defense policy of the ministries of Denmark, Casper Høgh-Jensen, Sweden, Victoria Hjort Malmer, and Finland, Janne Kuusela.

"There are already successful cases of investment in the Ukrainian defense industry based on the example of Denmark. We urge other partners to support our defense industry. Gaining our own capabilities will help Ukraine feel more confident," Boiev said.

Read more: Denmark wants to create investment fund to finance weapons production in Ukraine, - Defense Minister Paulsen

As you know, Denmark has previously invested in the production of 18 Bogdana self-propelled howitzers. They have already entered service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It took two months to produce the guns.

Earlier, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that Denmark intends to create a fund to pool investments to expand the Ukrainian military industry and accelerate production.

Read more: Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen on exchange of Ukrainian territories for peace: Do you really believe that Russia will just say: "Okay, thank you"?