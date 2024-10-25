Scholz - for India’s mediation in political settlement of war in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in favor of a political settlement of the war in Ukraine and supports India's mediation in this matter.

According to Censor.NET, DW reports.

"Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine affects Germany and India in many ways. No one can turn a blind eye to this conflict. That is why I strongly advocate that India should stand for a lasting and just peace," he said.

Scholz added that he welcomed India's willingness to "use its strong ties with all sides to contribute to a political solution to the conflict."

"This war, which has been raging for too long and has claimed so many victims, must finally come to an end. The integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be preserved. This is what we stand for," the Chancellor summarized.

