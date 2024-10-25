Ukraine should be admitted to NATO, - Lithuanian Defense Minister Kasčiūnas

Ukraine's path to NATO membership should not be questioned.

This was stated by Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Lithuania has always supported Ukraine's invitation to NATO, because, in our understanding, we cannot send a signal to Russia that it has at least an informal veto over NATO expansion. The Ukrainian nation, which is fighting for its independence, is also fighting for our security, deserves the right to self-determination - which organization, which community to choose for the future, for its children, for future generations," Kasčiūnas said.

The Lithuanian official emphasized that Europe and the West cannot afford to under-supply Ukraine in its fight against Russia - and insisted that there can be no ambiguity in the issue of giving Ukraine the opportunity to join the Alliance.

"An invitation (to NATO - Ed.) is not yet membership, but it is a point of no return. It is irreversibility. So I think we can take this step. At least an invitation," Kasčiūnas explained.

The Lithuanian minister argues that those in the West who say that supporting Ukraine could provoke Russia are already seeing that they are wrong.

"We, the Baltic countries, have always said that we need to provide Ukraine with more weapons for deterrence. If Ukraine is strong, Russia will be deterred. And we heard many voices from our friends: "Listen, if you give weapons to Ukraine, it will lead to escalation, to provocations." And we didn't give enough, and you see what happened. Doing nothing is escalation. It is a mistake to think that your support for Ukraine can lead to an escalation of the situation. And I hope that we will realize our mistakes," Kasčiūnas summarized.