Ukrainians began to save on food and drink more alcohol during war, - research

Due to the rise in food prices during the war, Ukrainians began to choose cheaper products and cook at home more often.

This is stated in a study by Gradus Research.

Thus, almost two-thirds (64%) of respondents prefer cheaper products, and almost half (48%) have started cooking more often at home.

Almost half of Ukrainians (49%) say that their eating habits have changed since the start of the full-scale invasion. Among young people aged 18-34, this figure is higher at 54%.

How factors influence

Among the key factors influencing changes in eating habits, respondents named rising food prices, prolonged stress, and enemy attacks with their consequences.

As a result of electricity, heating or water outages, respondents most often mentioned that they preferred long-term storage products (59%) and cold food (50%).

"One third of respondents have alternative sources of power, another third have alternative means of heating and cooking. And only 34% of respondents consider leaving their locality or country in case of prolonged blackouts," said Yevheniia Blyzniuk, sociologist, founder and director of Gradus Research.

In addition, the war has forced Ukrainians to cut their food budget. These changes are most pronounced among respondents in the 56+ age group, with 77% of them saving money.

However, when assessed in detail, stress (83%) ranks first among the factors influencing changes in eating habits.

Due to stress and emotional exhaustion, half of Ukrainians surveyed eat irregularly (49%), eat more unhealthy food (42%), have a reduced appetite (41%) and skip some meals (41%).

19% of respondents also indicated that they had started drinking more alcohol.

What people save on most often

Confectionery (49%) and fish and seafood (48%) are among the categories where people save the most.

At the same time, the category of basic products was hardly affected by the budget cuts - only 11% of respondents save on bread, oil, flour, cereals, vegetables and eggs.