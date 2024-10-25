Ukraine will receive $50 billion from G7 and EU this year - Shmyhal

The European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom have decided to provide Ukraine with financial support from frozen Russian assets, $50 billion should be available this year.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting.

"This week, without exaggeration, Ukraine has won one of the biggest financial victories in 2.5 years of the great war. The European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom have decided to provide Ukraine with financial support from frozen Russian assets. The EU will provide up to 35 billion euros. The United States - up to $20 billion. The UK - 2.3 billion pounds. In total, Ukraine will receive about $50 billion from the G7 and the EU, and these funds should be available this year," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that the Ukrainian side had been defending the decision for two years.

"In the spring of 2022, when the principle "Russia must pay" was first voiced, we were told that it was impossible. That Russian frozen assets were protected by 'sovereign immunity'. That there was no legal mechanism in place to use or confiscate these funds. Thousands of hours of work by hundreds of people, and today we have the appropriate decisions," the Prime Minister emphasized.

He clarified that the funds will actually be used to support Ukraine: financing the most important defense needs, reconstruction, and support for people.

"These $50 billion create the basis for our financial and economic sustainability in 2025. It is important that these funds are not the only ones available to Ukraine next year. We are also continuing our four-year program with the EU, the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility. We are continuing our program with the IMF. We continue joint financial, economic, energy and other projects with our allies," the Prime Minister emphasized.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine will continue to insist on the full confiscation of all Russian frozen funds.