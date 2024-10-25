Poroshenko was presented with downed Lancet at front to strengthen "Ai-Petri" EW technology. PHOTOS

During a trip to the eastern front with a large batch of equipment for 15 brigades, Petro Poroshenko received a unique gift - a Russian Lancet drone that was downed by our military.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

"These attack UAVs cause enormous damage to our army. To counteract Lancets and the Orlan, Zala, and Superkam reconnaissance drones that correct them, the Ai-Petri SV EW was developed. Dozens of these systems are already covering hundreds of kilometers of the frontline. But the technological battle is ongoing, the enemy is constantly improving its kamikaze drones and changing frequencies, so our engineers need feedback from the fighters.

It's very difficult to get an enemy drone unharmed - they are usually shot down and explode. This one is also new, manufactured in 2023. That's why engineers will carefully disassemble it to study all the technological details and make appropriate adjustments to counter this weapon.

In November last year, Petro Poroshenko announced that he would invest UAH 150 million in the development of a state-of-the-art system for countering technical intelligence, later called Ai-Petri SV. So far, the project's funding has exceeded UAH 200 million, and dozens of systems have already been sent to the front.