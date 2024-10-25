French MFA on the participation of DPRK soldiers in war against Ukraine: This is new stage of escalation with direct consequences for security of Europe
The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the possible involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war in Ukraine as a hostile act with direct consequences for the security of Europeans and considers it a new stage of escalation of the conflict.
This was stated by French Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine at a briefing on Friday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
"We certainly condemn this support, which we see as a hostile act with direct consequences for European security," the spokesman said, commenting on the possible involvement of soldiers from North Korea in the war in Ukraine.
According to him, if the fact of North Korean troops' participation in the war is confirmed, it will be a serious and new stage in strengthening defense relations between Russia and North Korea.
"It would also be a form of internationalization of the conflict with the emergence of an Asian player who would fully side with Russia. For us, this would be a new stage in the escalation of what is happening in Ukraine," the spokesman added.
