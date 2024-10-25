Zelenskyy instructed to create format for technological Headquarters: top priority is drones

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to develop the format of the technological Headquarters.

The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

On Friday, October 25, Zelenskyy held a meeting attended by the military, intelligence, the NSDC Secretary, government officials, and representatives of the Presidential Office.

"The key issues are what is currently limiting Ukraine's capabilities and how they can be resolved. We plan to involve civil society in the work on the internal "Victory Plan," the President said.

"The biggest priority is drones, of course. Including drones that can shoot down "Shaheds" and other attack drones," the Head of State emphasized.

The president also instructed the Main Intelligence Directorate, together with the Security Service, to focus on the release of civilians from Russian captivity, as "the results are insufficient at the moment."

The meeting also discussed some necessary legislative changes and sanctions policy.

