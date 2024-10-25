Ukraine hands over document on accession to Rome Statute to UN

On Friday, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra handed over the instrument of ratification of Ukraine's accession to the Rome Statute to the UN Secretariat, which will mean the country's full participation in the International Criminal Court.

The procedure for handing over the instrument of ratification took place in one of the premises of the UN headquarters, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This is a historic moment," Mudra said. - "Today, we have completed the long-delayed ratification of the Rome Statute and have finally become a full-fledged member of the ICC. For Ukraine, the Rome Statute will enter into force on January 1, 2025." She explained that the instrument of ratification had been deposited with the United Nations Secretariat, which is the depositary of international treaties.

According to the deputy head of the OP, from the beginning of the year, Ukraine will join the work in the key body of international justice and will have, in particular, the opportunity to "influence the prioritization of our issues in the ICC."

Mudra reminded that the court has issued six arrest warrants for Russian criminals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and the military leadership - Sergei Shoigu, Valery Gerasimov and other generals.

"Our participation in the work of the ICC will speed up the consideration of current cases and the opening of new ones, and thus will make it possible to ensure fair punishment for all Russian criminals," she argued.

As reported, on August 21, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law initiated by the President of Ukraine on the ratification of the Rome Statute and amendments to it. Ratification of this document is a prerequisite for Ukraine's further European integration. Ukraine signed the treaty on January 20, 2000. After ratification of the Rome Statute, a state becomes a party to the International Criminal Court, and crimes committed by its citizens or committed on its territory become subject to prosecution in The Hague.