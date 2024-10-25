SSU detains in Kyiv assistant head of Podilskyi TCR who offered bribe to defer mobilization

Employees of the SSU Military CI Department detained the assistant head of the Podilskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Kyiv, who offered assistance with an illegal deferral from mobilization for a monetary reward.

The Kyiv City TCR and SS reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"In exchange for a monetary reward, he offered the defendant in the criminal proceedings to avoid fines for violating the legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization. The detainee also wanted to help the person involved in the case to get an illegal deferral from mobilization. Operational support is being provided within the framework of criminal proceedings registered in the URPTI (Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations) on the grounds of a criminal offense stipulated by Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Such episodes cast a shadow not only on individual RTCRs and SSs but also on the entire procurement system. Therefore, we will continue to help the system get rid of lawbreakers," the statement said.