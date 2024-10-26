Ukraine needs more weapons, long-range capability and increased sanctions pressure on Russia right now - Shmyhal

After Russia's nighttime attack on Ukrainian towns and villages, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine needs weapons, long-range capabilities and increased sanctions pressure on Russia right now.

According to Censor.NET, Shmyhal said this on Telegram.

"Russia has committed another barbaric act of terrorism. Peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages were attacked with missiles and drones. Kyiv and Kyiv region, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Kharkiv were affected.

Unfortunately, there are casualties - people have died, including children. My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims!" the statement reads.

He also emphasized that "more weapons, longer range, increased sanctions pressure on the enemy - all this is what Ukraine needs now for the safety of our citizens, for the security of Europe, and for achieving a just peace."

Earlier it was reported that on the night of October 26, 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types, Shahed-type strike UAVs, and drones of an unspecified type. 44 out of 98 Shaheds were destroyed, and more than 40 were lost locally.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: One person was wounded, enemy attacked four districts of region. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians launched a missile strike on Dnipro: three dead, 14 injured, including four children. Later, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the missile strike on the Dnipro.

The day before, Russian troops had launched Shahed-type strike drones at Kyiv, and an air alert was declared in the city and region.

It was also reported that an enemy "Shahed" hit a residential building in Kyiv, killing a child and injuring five others. It was also noted that explosions were heard in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, and that air defense forces were operating.

In addition, in Khmelnytskyi region, as a result of the Russian attack, there was a partial power outage in four settlements of Khmelnytskyi district, including the regional center.