Occupiers attack daily in direction of Hrekivka in Luhansk region - RMA

In the Luhansk region, Russian troops are attacking in the direction of Hrekivka every day, trying to force the Defense Forces out of their positions.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is attacking in the direction of Hrekivka every day, trying to force the Defense Forces out of their positions. Russians also conducted assault operations in the Serebriansky forest. Our defenders are holding back the enemy," he said in a statement.

He also said that the occupiers are firing artillery and drones at populated areas, logistics routes, and fortifications of the Ukrainian military.

Read more: Case of "LPR" leader Pasichnyk on organization of forced mobilization is sent to court