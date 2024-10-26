ENG
Most of shells used by occupiers in Kharkiv region are North Korean and Iranian - OTG "Kharkiv"

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops are actively using ammunition supplied by the DPRK and Iran.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv" Yevhen Romanov said this on television.

"We have information about the supply of ammunition to the occupation forces from North Korea and Iran. The enemy is actively using North Korean 122-mm and 152-mm shells. Up to 60% of the total is accounted for by these munitions," he said.

According to him, the quality of North Korean ammunition is quite low.

"We are satisfied with the quality of North Korean ammunition, as it does not hit the target in a cluster, sometimes it does not explode at the right time," added the spokesman.

