In Kursk direction, Russians received order not to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner, - press officer of Siversk Brigade Wonh

The Russian command has forbidden its military to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner in the Kursk region.

Dina Wonh, a spokeswoman for the 1st Separate Tank Siversk Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during a telethon, NV reports, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has ordered its personnel not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner," the brigade's spokeswoman said.

Wong also said that the enemy is trying to amass infantry in the Kursk direction and is resorting to active assault operations with the use of armored vehicles.

"The First Separate Tank Siversk Brigade is performing combat missions in the Kursk direction. In the area of our responsibility, the enemy is resorting to active assault operations with the use of defensive equipment. In addition, we are aware that he is trying to amass his infantry," said the spokeswoman.

She also noted the work of the brigade's infantry, which has been steadfastly holding its ground in the face of a rather difficult operational situation in the brigade's area of responsibility. According to Wong, when any assault operations begin, the Defense Forces immediately target Russian personnel and equipment.

The spokeswoman noted that each operation of the Ukrainian defenders in this area is a combination of actions of tankers, artillery, and UAV operators.