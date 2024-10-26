Several thousand North Korean soldiers have already arrived in Russia's Kursk region to help the Russian Federation push out the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This is written by The New York Times with reference to knowledgeable Ukrainian and American officials, Censor.NET informs.

The publication writes that the first North Korean soldiers began to arrive in the Kursk region on Wednesday, October 23. By Monday, October 28, it is expected that Russia will accumulate up to 5,000 North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna.

According to NYT interlocutors, these troops are part of an elite unit of the Korean People's Army. They are flown from Vladivostok by Il-76 planes to a military airfield in western Russia and then sent to the war zone.

Currently, as the publication writes, the troops of the DPRK are concentrated only in the Kursk region. While they have not yet entered the battle, it is unclear what role they will play at the front.

However, according to the interlocutors, any significant contingent of North Korean troops would allow Russia to keep more of its forces in eastern Ukraine, where the Russians would focus on capturing as much Ukrainian territory as possible before winter.

At the same time, the NYT adds that it is not yet clear how the North Korean military will change the dynamics on the battlefield.

"North Korea's troops have not fought a war since the 1950s, and there are questions about the capabilities of even their elite units. Before they even enter the battlefield, they will have to face a language barrier, unfamiliar terrain, and the army's customs that may be very different from their own," the NYT writes.

DPRK Military Participation in Russia's War Against Ukraine

On 17 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean troops for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the frontline in Ukraine.

In early October, South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of soldiers from the DPRK to be sent to the frontline in Ukraine is not true.

On 15 October, the media reported that based on the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

Later, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that almost 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for combat as early as 1 November.

At the same time, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States has not yet confirmed that North Korea has sent troops to Russia.

South Korea summons Russia's ambassador to Seoul over the DPRK's involvement in the war against Ukraine.

It was reported that eighteen North Korean soldiers had already escaped from the Russian army positions on the border of Ukraine with the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Later it became known that they had been detained.

South Korea's Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council, Jongkook Hwang, said that Russia could pay for the participation of North Korea's military in the war against Ukraine with nuclear weapons technology.

And The Guardian wrote that Russia could send North Korean troops to capture Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region or to conduct winter assaults on other important areas on Ukraine's eastern front.

Later, the Pentagon confirmed that the DPRK military had arrived in Russia.