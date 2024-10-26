Foreigners will be able to serve as officers in AFU: Zelenskyy signed law

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that allows foreigners and stateless persons to serve under contract as officers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the draft law card No. 12023 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The law proposes to allow foreigners and stateless persons to sign contracts not only with the Armed Forces but also with the National Guard and the State Special Transport Service. For this, they will have to pass a special check, which will be conducted by the Center for Recruiting Foreigners (it has not yet been created).

In the explanatory note to the draft law, it is noted that the need to improve the legislation arose in connection with the complex operational situation that has developed on the front lines and requires a significant increase in the number of combat personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

It should be noted that previously foreigners could serve in the Ukrainian army only in rank and sergeant positions.

Also remind that on October 10, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law in general, according to which foreigners and stateless persons are allowed to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Service, and the National Guard under a contract in officer positions.

Read more: Zelenskyy said that he would give out 1,000 hryvnias to each person at expense of state budget