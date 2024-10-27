In Kharkiv direction, situation has not changed, enemy stormed positions of AFU near Vovchansk and Starytsia - OTG "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction has not undergone significant changes and remains difficult. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

"During the past day, the enemy stormed our positions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Staritsa seven times. The Russian occupiers carried out 12 airstrikes using 14 KABs and 39 UAMs. They carried out 26 kamikaze drone strikes. They fired 353 shots at the positions of the defenders of Ukraine," the message says.

Over the past 24 hours, enemy losses in the Kharkiv region amounted to 121 people, of which 45 were irreversible, 76 were sanitary. Also, 76 units of enemy equipment and weapons were destroyed and damaged:

7 artillery systems;

14 cars;

6 units of special equipment;

48 UAVs;

1 anti-tank weapon.

Destroyed:

77 shelters for personnel;

2 ammunition storage places;

1 storage place for fuel and lubricants.

