Russia can afford to wage war against Ukraine in the coming years, despite the fact that large-scale military spending is overheating the aggressor country's economy.

According to Censor.NET, The Washington Post writes about this.

It is noted that military spending, including high payments to soldiers, has contributed to economic growth, as well as to rising wages and inflation, as companies are forced to match military salaries to attract employees.

"According to economists, Russia can afford to finance the war against Ukraine for several more years due to huge oil revenues and the failure of Western sanctions, in particular, the oil price cap imposed by the G7 countries, which failed to reduce Russian oil revenues," the publication says.

Analysts note that the overheating of the economy is explained by the need to replace about 20,000 soldiers who are killed or wounded every month. In addition, the governors of the Russian regions pay fabulous bonuses when they enlist to attract soldiers. This leads to a rapid increase in salaries. Private companies can barely compete with the high military salaries. A survey conducted this month by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs found that 82.8 percent of firms are having difficulty attracting workers. According to Rosstat, the unemployment rate fell to 2.4 percent in June.

As an example, in Siberia, there are not enough men to drive buses, routes are closed, queues are long, or buses do not arrive because drivers in the army can earn twice as much. Therefore, women are invited to take their places, as the head of the small Siberian city of Novokuznetsk, Sergei Kuznetsov, proposed creating a "women's battalion" of bus drivers due to the lack of personnel.

In the past, Russia has filled low-income jobs with Central Asian migrants, but after the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall shopping center, it deported tens of thousands of Central Asian migrant workers and banned others from entering. According to Russian independent media, many migrant workers were also sent to fight in the war.