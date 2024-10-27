Georgia is moving towards reconciliation with aggressor, - Merezhko on results of elections in country

The result of the parliamentary elections in Georgia may indicate that the country is moving towards reconciliation with Russia.

This was stated by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, MP from the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Merezhko, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The problem is that it seems that, unfortunately, Georgia is moving not so much towards Europe and the West as towards reconciliation with the aggressor," Merezhko said.

According to him, the holding and results of the elections raise certain questions.

"There are doubts about how fair and democratic they were. International observers also express reasonable doubts about the democratic nature of the elections... We are now waiting for the OSCE and PACE observers to assess the conduct and results of the elections in Georgia," the MP said.

He emphasized that "Ukraine, of course, does not interfere in Georgia's domestic policy, but we are observing some trends in Georgia's foreign and domestic policy that cannot but worry us."