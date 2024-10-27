Sandu’s opponent Stoianoglo says he supports Ukraine in war against Russia and plans to strengthen relations with Kyiv if he wins election

During the debate before the second round of the election, presidential candidate from the Socialist Party of Moldova, Alexandr Stoianoglo, said he supports Ukraine in its opposition to full-scale Russian aggression. He said that if he becomes president, he plans to strengthen relations with Kyiv.

This was reported by Newsmaker, Censor.NET informs.

Stoyanoglo expressed confidence that he would be able to build constructive relations with Ukraine.

"We will develop good relations with all development partners. We support Ukraine in the war, we provide them with humanitarian aid, and I am confident that our relations will only get stronger during my presidency. Now there are only militaristic statements," the presidential candidate said.

In response, the current president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, questioned whether he believed in what he was saying and said that "Kyiv knows that you are a man of Moscow."

During the debate, Stoianoglo called himself a supporter of European integration and proposed signing an act on the irreversibility of Moldova's European path.

As a reminder, presidential elections were held in Moldova on Sunday, October 20. The incumbent President Maia Sandu and former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo made it to the second round of the election.