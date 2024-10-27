Lubinets sends letters to UN and ICRC over shooting of civilians in Selydove: perpetrators must be brought to justice

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets responded to the information about the alleged shooting of civilian Ukrainians by Russian invaders in Selydove, Donetsk region. He appealed to international organizations - the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The ombudsman wrote about this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, information appeared on social media that Russians allegedly killed civilians in the town of Selidove. If the facts of the crime are proven, it is not only a violation of human rights, it is a gross violation of the laws and customs of war, the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. And the perpetrators must be brought to justice," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman said that he had sent letters to international organizations, namely the UN and the ICRC, and is waiting for their reactions to another war crime committed by the aggressor country, Russia.

"Russia commits crimes every day in Ukraine! The aggressor must be stopped now! The criminals must be punished now!" the Ombudsman concluded.

Earlier it was reported that the Office of the Prosecutor General launched an investigation into the killing of residents of Selydove, Donetsk region, by the occupiers and the shooting of a civilian car.