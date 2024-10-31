"Ukrainian generation of war": Kyiv Security Forum for Youth starts LIVE BROADCAST

The 10th Kyiv Security Forum for Youth, organised by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk "Open Ukraine Foundation", has started in Kyiv and will last until 1 November.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Forum's website.

The event will be attended by more than 100 young leaders from all over the country.

The forum is aimed at discussing the challenges faced by Ukrainian youth during the war.

The guests of this year's KSF will include leading statesmen of Ukraine and partner countries, military officers, well-known volunteers and civic activists, experts on security and international relations.

Speakers will include:

Marie-Doha Besancenot, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy;

David Petraeus, Commander of U.S. Central Command (2008-2010), Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2011-2012);

Kurt Volker, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine (2017-19);

Oleksandra Matviychuk, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2022, Chair of the Board of the Center for Civil Liberties;

Natalie Jaresko, Head of the Supervisory Board of The Aspen Institute Kyiv;

Anton Drobovych, Head of the Institute of National Memory;

Vitalii Portnikov, journalist.

The Kyiv Security Forum for Youth is a leading platform for engaging young leaders in discussions on national security and international relations. Since 2012, 9 Kyiv Security Forums for Youth have been held. In September 2021, the Kyiv Security Forum launched the "West-East, North-South" youth meetings initiative.

