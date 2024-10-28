Almost 195 thousand Ukrainians have already joined "Army of Restoration"
As of October 28, 2024, 194,833 Ukrainians have already joined the Army of Restoration project.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Employment Service.
Thus, as of October 28, 2024, the State Employment Service has issued 194,833 referrals for community service, most of them in the Kharkiv region (30,184 referrals).
The regions with the largest number of unemployed people involved include Donetsk (22,999), Chernihiv (21,330), Kyiv (21,253), and Poltava (20,403) regions.
As noted, a total of 19 regions have joined the "Army of Restoration" project.
It is reported that UAH 1 billion 610 million has already been allocated to pay salaries for participation in the government's "Army of Restoration" project.
Types of work within the "Army of Restoration" project
- assistance to victims of hostilities;
- construction of protective structures;
- ensuring the operation of points of invincibility;
- unloading, packaging and delivery of humanitarian aid;
- providing social services to citizens in places where IDPs are concentrated;
- restoration of residential buildings and premises;
- performing auxiliary work for the needs of the AFU;
- debris removal.
