Second and third lines of defense are being built in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA

The construction of the second and third lines of defense continues in the Zaporizhzhia region, the latter will be completed in the coming weeks.

According to Censor.NET, citing ZN.UA, this was announced during a telethon by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

According to the report, Fedorov said that the second line has already been completed, and the third line will be ready in the coming weeks. He also assured that the construction of city defenses in the region would be completed within the timeframe set by the General Staff.

Read more: Ruscists strike in Zaporizhzhia region: woman is wounded

According to the head of the RMA, the already built fortifications are constantly being modernized.

"The military completed the first task in mid-summer. Now we continue to work with the military to build the second and third lines of defense of the Zaporizhzhia region cities," he emphasized.

As Fedorov explained, the main task of the fortifications used to be to protect against UAVs and artillery, but today it is also about protecting against FPV drones, and anti-drone nets are needed for this.