74% of Ukrainian citizens consider the fight against corruption to be the most important reform. Ukrainians also prioritize reforms in the areas of national security, defense and the judiciary.

This is evidenced by a study conducted by the Sociological Group "Rating" in September this year, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, reforms in the field of national security, defense and the judiciary also received 36% support, while police and customs reforms are a priority for 10% of respondents.

Ukrainians rated the digital transformation reform the best: 66% of respondents are completely or rather satisfied with it, while another 20% are dissatisfied. 13% found it difficult to answer.

Half of the respondents are satisfied with the support for gender equality, while about 30% are dissatisfied. Another 21% have not decided on the answer.

National security reform has demonstrated a balance: 46% are satisfied, 47% are dissatisfied, and 7% have not decided.

Police reform is dissatisfied with 57% of respondents, while 40% are satisfied. Customs reform received 56% dissatisfied, 30% satisfied and 15% undecided.

Judicial reform received the lowest score with 73% dissatisfied and only 21% satisfied, while anti-corruption efforts received the lowest score with 15% satisfied and 84% dissatisfied.

In September, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said at a conference that the fight against corruption in Ukraine is primarily about supporting the Ukrainian military on the front line.