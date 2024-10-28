AFU has not yet had combat contact with North Korean military - OTG Siversk

Ukrainian defenders have not yet had combat contact with the DPRK military and have not taken them prisoners in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesman for the Siversk OTG, said this on the air of the marathon.

He was asked whether the Defense Forces had detected the presence of North Korean soldiers in their area of operation and whether the Russian command was trying to redeploy these soldiers closer to Kursk region.

"We have such intelligence data... but so far we have no information about combat contact or prisoners, and we have no information about DPRK military personnel at this time," Misnik said.

DPRK Military Participation in Russia's War Against Ukraine

On 17 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean troops for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the frontline in Ukraine.

In early October, South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of soldiers from the DPRK to be sent to the frontline in Ukraine is not true.

On 15 October, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

Later, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that nearly 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for combat as early as 1 November.

At the same time, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States has not yet confirmedthat North Korea has sent troops to Russia.

South Korea summons Russia's ambassador to Seoul over the DPRK's involvement in the war against Ukraine.

It was reported that eighteen North Korean soldiers had already escaped from the Russian army positions on the border of Ukraine with Bryansk and Kursk regions. Later it became known that they had been detained.

South Korea's Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council, Jongkook Hwang, said that Russia could pay for the participation of North Korea's military in the war against Ukraine with nuclear weapons technology.

And The Guardian wrote that Russia could send North Korean troops to capture Pokrovsk in Donetsk region or to conduct winter assaults on other important areas on Ukraine's eastern front.

Later, the Pentagon confirmed that the DPRK military had arrived in Russia.

On 25 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on 27-28 October.

On October 28, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

