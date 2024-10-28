More than 38.5 thousand people have already been evacuated from dangerous areas of Sumy region

A total of 38,510 people, including 6,961 children, have been evacuated from the danger zone in Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy RMA.

Thus, during the meeting on evacuation, the head of the RMA Volodymyr Artiukh set the task to continue evacuation measures, especially for families with children, social institutions, as well as to constantly monitor where people are evacuated and what conditions are created for the displaced persons in the new place.

"The enemy does not stop shelling the settlements of the region, so we continue to evacuate and must control all stages. Each community must not only ensure the evacuation of the population, but also have all the information about the places and conditions of their people. There should be clear control and coordination over the places prepared, how the fund and the assistance of international donors are used," said Artiukh.

See more: Consequences of enemy strikes on housing sector in Sumy region. PHOTOS

It is also reported that, according to the regional Department of Civil Protection, 38,510 people, including 6,961 children, have been evacuated from the danger zone so far. This is almost 87% of those who were to be evacuated.

At the same time, compulsory evacuation of children from 153 settlements continues. As of today, 654 children out of 866 have been evacuated. Children remain in Sumy and Shostka districts. In the Konotop and Okhtyrka districts, all families with children who were subject to evacuation have now been moved to safer conditions.

Read more: Hottest spot today is in Pokrovsk direction: Enemy made 20 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions, 12 attacks have already been repelled, - General Staff