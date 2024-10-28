183 occupiers’ air targets were destroyed by Air Defense units of Armed Forces during week. INFOGRAPHICS
Air defense units of the Armed Forces destroyed 183 Russian air targets during the week.
This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the Air Defense units of the Land Forces destroyed 183 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles over the past week.
Among them:
- UAV Shahed-131/136 - 116 units;
- UAV Orlan 10/30 - 10 units;
- Zala UAV - 35 units;
- Supercam UAV - 11 units;
- Lancet UAV - 10 units;
- UAV "Merlin" - 1 unit.
