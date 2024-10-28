RF has missiles from Iran and DPRK. Ukraine should be allowed to conduct long-range strikes against Russia - Poroshenko

The fifth president and leader of the European Solidarity Party, Petro Poroshenko, has called on the West to lift restrictions on the use of long-range missiles in Russia after information about arms shipments from the DPRK and Iran to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, he said this on the air of the Polish TV channel TVP World.

"We are still waiting for a very important, vital decision from the United States and from Germany to allow our troops to use long-range missiles against legitimate targets in Russia. And Taurus, these are very modern, very effective German missiles. I cannot understand why the Ukrainian military, which is protecting civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine, cannot destroy legitimate targets on the territory of Russia," he emphasized.

The parliamentarian noted that Ukraine has data on missiles from the DPRK and Iran, but it cannot destroy them immediately.

"This is our common war, and Ukraine's victory is definitely in the interests of the Free World. I think it's no coincidence that Russia is usingNorth Korean artillery shells, North Korean soldiers, and Iranian attack drones. In this situation, we want to count on our partners," Poroshenko added.

According to the ES leader, an invitation to NATO is also important.

"Without Ukraine's invitation to NATO, there will be no stable security situation on the continent. There will be no victory without Ukraine's membership in NATO. ...

However, along with this invitation, we must not compromise on Ukraine's sovereignty and independence. Definitely no compromise on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. No compromise on the ability of the army to defend Ukrainian territory and security in Europe. No compromise on sanctions. We must reduce Putin's ability to finance the war. And no compromise on any blackmail Putin is using to prevent NATO from closing its doors to Ukraine," he concluded.

