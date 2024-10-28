Sybiha calls for Ukraine to lift restrictions on long-range strikes after NATO confirms information about DPRK military in Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has called for Ukraine to immediately lift restrictions on long-range strikes on Russian territory after NATO confirmed information about the presence of DPRK troops in Russia.

Sibiga said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"For weeks, Ukraine has been warning that Russia is preparing to deploy North Korean units. We did not see a strong reaction. Now the NATO Secretary General has confirmed this. Bottom line: listen to Ukraine. Solution: immediately lift restrictions on our long-range strikes against Russia," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

Participation of the DPRK military in Russia's war against Ukraine

On October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean soldiers for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are being trained in Russia and may be sent to the front in Ukraine.

To recap, in early October, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of DPRK soldiers to be sent to the front in Ukraine was not true.

On October 15, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, the Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

Subsequently, the head of the Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that nearly 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for combat as early as November 1.

At the same time, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States has not yet confirmed that North Korea is sending troops to Russia.

South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to Seoul because of the DPRK's participation in the war against Ukraine.

It was reported that eighteen North Korean soldiers had already escaped from the Russian army positions on the border of Ukraine with Bryansk and Kursk regions. Later it became known that they had been detained.

South Korea's permanent representative to the UN Security Council, Jongkook Hwang, said that Russia could pay for the participation of North Korea's military in the war against Ukraine with nuclear weapons technology.

And The Guardian wrote that Russia could send North Korean troops to capture Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region or to winter assaults on other important areas on Ukraine's eastern front.

Subsequently, the Pentagon confirmed that the DPRK military had arrived in Russia.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.