General Staff: Enemy is making main efforts in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, actively acting in Lyman, Kupiansk and Vremivka directions

Today, as of 4 p.m., the number of hostile attacks in the frontline increased to 92. The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, where they conducted more than half of all attacks. In addition, the occupiers are active in the Lyman, Kupiansk and Vremivka directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. In particular, the enemy attacked the areas of Bilovody, Yunakivka, Zhuravka and Basivka with guided aerial bombs. Basivka, Obody, Oleksandrivka, Bilokopytove, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Prohres, Vorobiivka and Medvedivka were affected by shelling today. The occupiers shelled Starykove, Yablunivka and Zarichchia with MLRS. The enemy also conducted fourteen air strikes, using 22 GABs in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk. The situation is under control. The enemy also attacked Kharkiv with bombs and Milove with free-flight aerial rocket s.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction seven times. Ukrainian defenders are repelling enemy assaults near Kolisnykivka, Synkivka, Kruhliakivka, Pershotravneve and Lozova. Fighting continues in six locations. The enemy is actively using bomber aircraft in the direction, having already dropped 12 aircraft bombs today.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled five attacks, and three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched five air strikes on Siversk and the area around Starodubivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out two assault operations near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. The occupiers' attack is currently underway. The occupiers' aviation struck Chasiv Yar, Stinky and Oleksandro-Shultyne, using aerial bombs and free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already made 21 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Vyshneve. The defense forces, holding back the enemy's onslaught, have already repelled a total of 17 enemy attacks in the area. Others are continuing. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked our units 29 times, trying to advance in the areas of Zoriane, Maksymilianivka, Novodmytrivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Currently, 19 firefights are ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders conducted eight attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka. Two firefights are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy used bombers to attack the area of Mala Tokmachka, dropping 16 bombs.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian units. He struck Mykolaivka with free-flight aerial rockets.