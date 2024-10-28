853 Ukrainians applied to recruitment centers last week - Defense Ministry

Last week (October 21-27), 853 Ukrainians applied to recruiting centers. 197 of them have already taken the first steps to serve in the Defense Forces.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In total, 22,763 people have used the services of recruiting centers since the beginning of the centers' work (as of October 27). Of these, 5,612 candidates are already undergoing the preparatory stage of job search and registration.

81% of candidates are men and 19% are women.

The Ministry of Defense noted that recruitment centers offer more than 10,000 vacancies, including positions for lawyers, accountants, UAV operators, doctors, psychologists, and other specialists.

The ministry also emphasized that recruitment centers do not issue draft notices.

