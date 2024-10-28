Pentagon: DPRK sends 10,000 troops to Russia, some already redeployed closer to Ukraine

North Korea has sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which will take place in the "next few weeks."

This was stated by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, as cited by AP News, Censor.NET reports.

According to the US Defense Department spokeswoman, some of the DPRK military who arrived in Russia have already been redeployed closer to Ukraine.

"We are increasingly concerned that Russia intends to use these soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region of Russia," Singh said.

She also added that Pentagon Secretary Lloyd Austin has already publicly warned that if North Korean soldiers are used by Russia on the battlefield against Ukraine, they will be considered a belligerent and legitimate military targets.

"If we see DPRK troops moving toward the front line, it means they are complicit in the war," the Pentagon spokeswoman emphasized.

The day before, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

