I have not heard that Trump plans to stop supporting Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no information that US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump plans to withdraw his support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I have not heard Trump say that he will withdraw this support. We do not know what will happen. We understand all the risks that can happen. The biggest risk will be if US policy changes," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that it is not known who will be the president of the United States, but Ukraine also counts on bilateral support from Congress.

"I'm not sure that Trump, if he becomes president, that he really wants to lose. Lose in the sense of stopping supporting Ukraine. But I agree with you that there are risks. That's why Ukraine has its own internal plan to strengthen itself," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Trump’s plan includes war freeze, economic pressure on Putin and Ukraine’s non-membership in NATO - FT