Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 692,080 people (+1360 per day), 9129 tanks, 19,917 artillery systems, 18,404 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 692,080 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.10.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 692080 (+1360) people,
- tanks - 9129 (+9) units
- armored combat vehicles - 18404 (+9) units
- artillery systems - 19917 (+45) units,
- MLRS - 1241 (+1) units,
- air defense systems - 984 (+0) units
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17939 (+72),
- cruise missiles - 2625 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 27749 (+89) units
- special equipment - 3566 (+10)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password