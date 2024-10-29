ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4518 visitors online
News
5 704 25

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 692,080 people (+1360 per day), 9129 tanks, 19,917 artillery systems, 18,404 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 692,080 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.10.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 692080 (+1360) people,
  • tanks - 9129 (+9) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 18404 (+9) units
  • artillery systems - 19917 (+45) units,
  • MLRS - 1241 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems - 984 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17939 (+72),
  • cruise missiles - 2625 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 27749 (+89) units
  • special equipment - 3566 (+10)

Read more: Almost 50 combat engagements took place in Kurakhove direction, - General Staff

Ліквідація російських окупантів

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (4451) liquidation (2760) elimination (5837) military actions (2695)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 