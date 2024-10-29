26 Russian UAVs out of 48 launched were shot down, 20 were lost locally, one returned to Russia - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of October 29, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile, "Shaheds", and unidentified drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, at night, Russian troops launched an "Iskander-M" strike on Kryvyi Rih from Crimea. They launched 48 "Shaheds" and UAVs of an unspecified type from the directions of Orel and Kursk.

Russian aviation is also launching guided aerial bombs around the clock at the frontline territory in various directions.

Air defense was operating in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

As of 09:00 a.m., 26 enemy UAVs were confirmed downed, 20 drones were lost locally, and one returned to Russia. The information is being clarified and updated," they added.

