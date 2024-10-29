Explosion rang out in Sumy: Ruscists launched GABs
On the morning of October 29, an explosion rang out in Sumy. The Russian army launched GABs in the direction of the city.
This is reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET informs.
Air raid alert is in effect in the city and the region.
The activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeastern direction is observed, the Air Force noted.
"Launches of GABs in the direction of Sumy," the Air Force command said.
