Enemy does not stop assaults near Vovchansk, its losses amount to 121 servicemen over day - OTG "Kharkiv"

Yesterday, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk four times. The occupiers carried out 11 air strikes using 11 GABs and 28 aircraft-launch rockets. They carried out 65 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 435 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by OTG "Kharkiv".

"The defense forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 121 people, including 47 irreversible losses and 74 sanitary losses.

Also in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy lost 67 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged, including:

4 artillery systems;

1 armored combat vehicle;

19 vehicles;

9 units of special equipment;

34 UAVs.

In addition, 90 shelters for personnel and 2 ammunition storage sites were destroyed.

