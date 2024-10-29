Almost 200 North Korean defectors want to go to Ukraine as "agents of psychological warfare" - media

A group of almost 200 former North Korean soldiers who fled the country and now live in South Korea want to go to Ukraine to use their knowledge and launch a "psychological war" against their ex-compatriots fighting on the side of Russia.

As noted, former military personnel with 7 to 10 years of military experience seek to undermine and demoralize DPRK troops sent to fight against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

"We are all military veterans who understand North Korea's military culture and psychological state better than anyone else," said 69-year-old defector and group member Ahn Chang-il.

Letter to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

He emphasized the readiness of former soldiers to join the initiative.

"We are ready to go wherever necessary to work as agents of psychological warfare - through loudspeakers, distributing leaflets and even acting as translators," he said.

Another key figure in the initiative is Lee Min Bok. He, who fled the DPRK in 1979, sent an open letter to the Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to directly facilitate the sending of defectors to the front.

"North Korean soldiers are there, in fact, as mercenaries, but we would go as volunteers with a mission of goodwill. Our presence in Ukraine could have a significant impact on the morale of the North Korean troops," he wrote, calling them "cannon fodder."

The initiative's participants believe that they are in a "unique position" to exert a psychological influence that could encourage North Korean troops to "turn their weapons around."

DPRK military in Russia

The day before, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon announced that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place over the next "few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.